OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

USA Porsche Club stops in Winslow

The USA Porsche Club stopped for lunch in Winslow in Oct. 3. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The USA Porsche Club stopped for lunch in Winslow in Oct. 3. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:28 a.m.

The USA Porsche Club stopped for lunch in Winslow in Oct. 3.

There were about 60 classic Porsches lined up through town.

Kurt Campbell said all the cars were the original design, which is designated ‘356,’ and were manufactured from 1948 until 1965. The entire club of 300 cars was on the road, most overnighting in Flagstaff. The cars came from all over the country as far east as Chicago. In Europe, this type of club is called ‘360 Holiday.’

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Just Cruis'n Car Club celebrates 19th annual car show in Winslow Oct. 5
Annual Just Cruis' n car show a roaring success
Winslow's Just Cruis'n Car Club begins 2012
Great Race rolls into Winslow
Just Cruis'n Car Club holds annual car show in Winslow

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event