USA Porsche Club stops in Winslow
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:28 a.m.
The USA Porsche Club stopped for lunch in Winslow in Oct. 3.
There were about 60 classic Porsches lined up through town.
Kurt Campbell said all the cars were the original design, which is designated ‘356,’ and were manufactured from 1948 until 1965. The entire club of 300 cars was on the road, most overnighting in Flagstaff. The cars came from all over the country as far east as Chicago. In Europe, this type of club is called ‘360 Holiday.’
