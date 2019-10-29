Red Sands School celebrates Family Fall Fun Fest in Winslow
The Red Sands School celebrates during the 4th annual Family Fall Fun Fest Oct. 19 at the refurbished National Guard Armory in Winslow.
Taking advantage of the changes to the structure and grounds, the space is able to handle a large event like the Fall Fest and transformed the facility into a comfortable learning space and outdoor exercise area. There were lots of things to do at the Fall Fun Fest, including face painting, a basketball throw, an archery range, food sales, art lessons, a giant bounce house, hay rides, beanbag toss and a petting zoo. The event is sponsored by Lifeline Christian Mission with the help of many volunteers. Originally located near Leupp, Arizona, Red Sands buses still go out to the reservation and transport students to the Winslow facility.
