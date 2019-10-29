OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 01
Red Sands School celebrates Family Fall Fun Fest in Winslow

The Red Sands School celebrates during the 4th annual Family Fall Fun Fest Oct. 19 at the refurbished National Guard Armory in Winslow. (Todd Roth/NHO)

The Red Sands School celebrates during the 4th annual Family Fall Fun Fest Oct. 19 at the refurbished National Guard Armory in Winslow. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 11:13 a.m.

The Red Sands School celebrates during the 4th annual Family Fall Fun Fest Oct. 19 at the refurbished National Guard Armory in Winslow.

Taking advantage of the changes to the structure and grounds, the space is able to handle a large event like the Fall Fest and transformed the facility into a comfortable learning space and outdoor exercise area. There were lots of things to do at the Fall Fun Fest, including face painting, a basketball throw, an archery range, food sales, art lessons, a giant bounce house, hay rides, beanbag toss and a petting zoo. The event is sponsored by Lifeline Christian Mission with the help of many volunteers. Originally located near Leupp, Arizona, Red Sands buses still go out to the reservation and transport students to the Winslow facility.

