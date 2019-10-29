OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning due to critical fire spreading conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning due to critical fire spreading conditions.

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 1:31 p.m.

The National Weather Service - Flagstaff issued a red flag warning for most of northern Arizona Oct. 29 due to high winds and fire danger. The warning expires at 7 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Red flag warning covers much of northern, western Arizona
Warnings issued for hazardous weather conditions in Arizona
Ducey declares state of emergency for Museum Fire, flash flood warning issued for areas below fire
Winter Weather Survival tips from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office
I-40 closed due to wind

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event