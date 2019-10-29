Northern Arizona mayor John Moore announces run for state representative

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — John Moore, mayor of Williams, Arizona, will be shaking a few more hands this election season after announcing his run Oct. 7 for the U.S. House of Representatives under Arizona District 1.

Moore will be running against Republicans Chris Taylor and Tiffany Shedd during the 2020 primary.

In 2018, Wendy Rogers defeated Steve Smith and Tiffany Shedd in the Republican primary for District 1 but Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran won his second term during the general election to represent the district.

District 1 stretches along the eastern and northeastern portions of the state and includes Apache, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee and Navajo counties. Portions of Gila, Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai counties are also included in the district.

Moore has served as mayor of Williams since June 2008. He will retain his position as mayor through Dec. 31, 2020 when his term ends.

Moore believes he is uniquely qualified to serve District 1.

“I’ve spent my life living, working and serving in rural areas. I know these people, I am these people, and I know the kind of support their communities need to succeed,” he said.

He will also be campaigning in reservation communities and said he plans to make sure that once he is elected he returns to those communities and follows through on promises made.

“That’s part of why I’m running — come election time politicians all run to the reservations and all talk a good game but they don’t always play a good game,” Moore said. “They go there and campaign and look for votes and once they get the vote they come back in two years and do the same thing over. In my opinion, unfortunately in between those elections sometimes they don’t do too much.”

Moore said he has considered running for state office for quite some time. He said he is weary of hearing elected officials make promises each election and then not following through on those promises.

“I don’t know if I can make a lot of changes but I can make a lot of noise that may lead to making changes,” he said.

When asked about snowmaking on the Peaks, Moore stated that he understands the economic benefit to the economy, however, he also wants to respect the sacred spaces of tribes.

“I know that I would not like it if someone came into my sacred areas and tore them up and diminished them. On the other hand, it effects the economy of all of us. I don’t say I support it (snowmaking) but I probably don’t,” Moore said.

With the closing of the Navajo Generating Station in Page, Arizona, Moore said he plans to do as much as he can to support the communities impacted and plans to work with the Navajo Nation to find ways to rebuild that economical loss.

“If and when I’m elected, and I think I will be elected, I don’t know all of the things that I probably need to know at this time but I do know that I will support the Navajo Nation from my level of the federal government to get them any assistance and help they want to keep jobs in their community,” he said. “It effects so much … the old saying is, ‘If people are not working, it creates other problems.’”

Moore has worked with governmental entities throughout northern Arizona in various capacities including as board member and chair of the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG), which include Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai Counties, to provide regional services.

Moore moved to Williams from Missouri in 1985 and was hired as the Williams police chief in 1986. He served as a Williams city councilman from 2004-2008 and has served as mayor for the last 11 years. With his background in law enforcement, Moore said he is a firm supporter of the Second Amendment for all responsible gun owners.

“The Second Amendment is real simple,” he said. “The Second Amendment in the U.S. Constitution says we have the right bear arms and no one shall infringe on that right. We don’t need any more than the Second Amendment to give us the right to own guns.”

Another issue important for Moore is ensuring that quality public education is available throughout the district and that state, colleges, universities and trade schools are affordable and accessible.

“Education is important in America, not only Arizona. Arizona has lagged behind in education for a few years. We need to make education more readily available to all our young people, not only high school and college but trade jobs,” he said. “That comes along with keeping the economy and rural Arizona and District 1 moving along so that not only can they be educated, but they can get jobs and continue to live in rural Arizona.”

Moore said during his campaign he plans to visit all of the communities of District 1.

“I plan on visiting every local community and will do my best to see every person in all of those local communities,” he said. “I could care less about the bureaucrats and the politicians, I am for the people and that’s who I will be working for if I am elected.”