OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Material Girls display quilts in Winslow

There were 80 quilts displayed by 60 quilters. (Todd Roth/NHO)

There were 80 quilts displayed by 60 quilters. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:25 a.m.

Winslow held its annual quilt show, displayed by the Material Girls, in September at the Winslow Elks Club. There were 80 quilts displayed by 60 quilters.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Photo: Material Girls Winslow Quilt Show continues
Photo highlights: Winslow hosts quilt show
Bacavi Village hosts 4th Annual Quilt Show
Veterans honored in Winslow
In stitches: Quilt Guild members gather at Hubble

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event