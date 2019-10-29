OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chinle Airport runway to stay open; $900K in repairs planned

Current repairs to the Chinle Airport runway are estimated at $900,000 with major reconstruction of the entire runway scheduled for 2022 at a cost of $5 million. (Photo courtesy of Chinle Municipal Airport)

Current repairs to the Chinle Airport runway are estimated at $900,000 with major reconstruction of the entire runway scheduled for 2022 at a cost of $5 million. (Photo courtesy of Chinle Municipal Airport)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 12:38 p.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Division of Transportation has decided to keep the Chinle Community Airport runway open after all, with intermittent closure for repairs.

The division's Road Maintenance and Airports Management departments assessed the runway Oct. 14 and wanted to close it indefinitely until improvement plans could be determined.

The assessment showed the north and south ends of the 6,900-foot (2,103-meter) runway have significant asphalt problems with some large cracks.

On Oct. 22, the transportation division met with the Indian Health Service, Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility, Eagle Air Med and Armstrong Consultants to further assess the runway.

Armstrong Consultants specializes in airport planning, engineering, design and construction administration.

Current repairs to the runway are estimated at $900,000 with major reconstruction of the entire runway scheduled for 2022 at a cost of $5 million.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chinle airport closed indefinitely due to asphalt problems
Tuba City Airport to see 2,000 feet of runway reconstructed
ADOT hopes to begin 89A repairs in spring
Around the Rez: week of Oct. 23
ADOT to close westbound I-40 ramps at Cosnino Road

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event