Around the Rez: Week of Oct. 30

Save the Date: youth conference on Kykotsmovi Nov. 29

A youth conference for ages 11-18 will take place Nov. 29 at the Peace Academic Center (formerly Hopi Mission) at Kykotsmovi from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available by calling (928) 737-6342.

Save the Date for a fitness expo Nov. 9 on Hopi

Fitness expo will take place Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center. More information is available by calling the Hopi Special Diabetes Program (928) 734-3432.

Fall Carnival at Hopi Veteran’s Center Oct. 31

On Oct. 31, a Fall Carnival will be held at the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center from 5-10 p.m. Food and game booths are available. More information is availble at (928) 734-3432. The veteran’s center is a soda free zone and drugs and alcohol will not be tolerated.

Keams Canyon runs Nov. 10

A 5k, 10k and 7 mile run will be held in Keams Canyon at Highway 264, milepost 401 Nov. 10. The run is to raise awareness for Alzheimers.

Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. More information is available at 9928) 613-0833 or honanikhannah@gmail.com. To volunteer call (928) 326-5485.

Navajo Wildland Fire 10k Challenge Run Nov. 2

On Nov. 2, a 10k challenge run will be held in Fort Defiance, Arizona by the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The fundraiser is to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m. There will be a $10 entry fee for runners. Cash only. Incentive prizes for top finishers and run participants will be offered. The run will be held at the Old Hospital parking lot and consists of an uphill run and along Route 7.

More information is available at nwf86504@gmail.com and on Instagram at @nwf86504.