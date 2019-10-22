Winslow Bulldogs defeat Holbrook Roadrunners, improve chance for playoffs

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Roadrunners 49-8 Oct. 11 in Holbrook. The victory improved Winslow’s record to 7-1 and left Holbrook with a zero-7 record.

The win improved Winslow’s playoff chances and Holbrook showed some improvements over previous efforts.

Holbrook took the opening kickoff and made a couple of first downs but had their first punt blocked and Winslow’s Silas Gonzales picked it up and ran 15 yards for the touchdown. Trevor Cavasos converted for a 7-0 lead.

The next time the Bulldogs had the ball, Mason Scott ran 32 yards for the touchdown and Cavasos booted the conversion for a 14-0 lead.

Holbrook drove inside the Winslow 10-yard line and scored on a seven yard run by Marcus Oberriter. Winslow blocked the extra point kick but were penalized and Oberriter ran for the two point conversion that cut the Winslow lead to 14-8.

Winslow scored on a 60 yard pass from Jace Lyons to Sonny Wilbanks. Cavasos converted for a 21-8 lead. That was the score at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got a fumble recovery by Britt Alcott on the Holbrook nine yard line and Aiden Kisslingberry ran nine yards for the score. Cavasos converted for a 28-8 lead.

Canyon Brimhall intercepted a Holbrook pass and returned it for a touchdown that was negated by a penalty. Mason Scott eventually ran one yard for the touchdown and after the conversion a 35-8 lead.

The Bulldogs scored one more time in the first half on a 36 yard pass from Jace Lyons to Ciprianio Childers for the touchdown. Cavasos converted for a 42-8 lead at halftime.

The second half saw only one score. Ciprianio Childers moved to quarterback and passed 30 yards to Eli Keams. Cavasos converted for the 49-8 victory.

The Bulldogs do not have a game this Friday, but will be going to Payson for an important game against the Longhorns.

3A East teams still have playoff hopes

There were some important high school football games played Oct. 18 that improved some teams’ chances of making the playoffs and made the quest more difficult for others.

The biggest winner the week prior to Oct. 18 may have been the Payson Longhorns who improved 6-1 with their 34-33 overtime victory over the Snowflake Lobos in Payson. The Longhorns defeated Show Low 24-15 at Show Low Oct. 18 to improve to 7-1. They play in Winslow Oct. 25 and host Blue Ridge to close the season.

Snowflake fell 5-2 with the loss to Payson, but is still a definite playoff contender with three games left against Holbrook Oct. 18, which they won 63-0 to improve 6-2. They are at Show Low Oct. 25 and close the season at home against Winslow.

The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets got a 28-14 win over the Show Low Cougars that improved their record 6-2, keeping their playoff hopes alive. They had a bye Oct. 18 and have two games left against Holbrook Oct. 25 at Payson in what could be the most important game of the season.

The Winslow Bulldogs improved their playoff chances with a 49-8 win over the winless Holbrook Roadrunners. That left them 7-1 with two huge games left after a bye. They host Payson Oct. 25 and close the regular season at Snowflake Nov. 1.

As it turns out, Payson, Snowflake, Blue Ridge and Winslow all have playoff and even a 3A East Championship possibility. Only Holbrook and Show Low will have to wait until next year.

There is still some good football left to be played and some very important games. Fans should follow their favorite teams and enjoy the games.



