Navajo Nation president and council discuss long-term energy development

On Oct. 16, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer met with members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council regarding the long-term vision for energy development on the Navajo Nation. The invitation was extended to all 24 members of the Council. In April, Nez and Lizer issued the “Navajo Háyoołkááł (Sunrise) Proclamation,” stating that the Nez-Lizer Administration will pursue and prioritize renewable energy development for the long-term benefit of the Navajo people. In addition, the proclamation created the Háyoołkááł Work Group to focus on energy initiatives and other issues.