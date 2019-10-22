Learn how to manage your money, budget, save

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Have you ever wanted to learn how to pay off your debt, learn to budget, save money and to give generously? Now is your chance to learn these skills thanks to Susan Sekaquaptewa and Financial Peace University.

A nine-week class is set to begin Nov. 5 and will be held weekly every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Peace Academic Center in Kykotsmovi. The class is being offered to Hopi tribal members at a cost of $130 per person and scholarships are available.

Sekaquaptewa explained Financial Peace University is a financial management curriculum designed by Dave Ramsey, a radio personality.

“[He] designed this system based on his own life experiences,” she said. “He’s been teaching this method for over 30 years.”

She said the class teaches a method called “The Baby Steps.”

“It’s a system to help teach participants to budget, pay off debt and to save an emergency fund for future purchases,” she explained “It also teaches the basics of investing, marketing, insurance and retirement planning.”

The class has been taught to more than 5 million people across the country according to its website.

The program consists of nine lessons: creating a starter emergency fund and budgeting, pay off all debt, save a fully-funded emergency fund, invest for the future and build wealth, buyer beware, the role of insurance, retirement planning, real estate and mortgages, and outrageous generosity.

There are additional courses as well, like a six lesson course to teach your children to make wise financial decisions and another six lesson course to truly live and leave a legacy for generations to come.

The course also includes an interactive workbook, which consists of 160 pages that teaches you how to take control of your money.

Classes and trainings are specialized for various groups including: individuals and families, children and teens, teachers and students, businesses, coaching, organizations and churches.

Sekaquaptewa said participants will get financial education and tools, which will help them to control their personal finances.

“They’ll spend time learning how their behavior and thinking impacts their financial decisions,” she said. “If they are ready to make changes, they’ll begin their personal financial goals.”

Sekaquaptewa said anyone can become a coordinator of the class. She said she started coordinating the class just this year.

“This will be my second class,” she said. “However, in my position as the cooperative extension agent [at the University of Arizona], I offer this and other financial literacy and education curriculum to the Hopi community.”

She said she has taken the class and it was life changing for her. She wants to be able to help her people make better decisions and be at peace with their financial predicaments.

“Financial education is something that is not taught to us, but [it] should be, since it is a huge element in our lives,” she said. “We mostly learn through bad decisions, but [we] shouldn’t have to.”

Sekaquaptewa is also the cooperative extension agent at the University of Arizona in Tucson. She teaches this class as a volunteer.

“I love helping people,” she said.

More information and to register for the class is available from Sekaquaptewa at (928) 225-8550 or at sks2@email.arizona.edu.