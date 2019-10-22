Chinle airport closed indefinitely due to asphalt problems

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:44 a.m.

    • CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Division of Transportation has closed Chinle Airport runway until further notice because of existing asphalt deterioration.

    Authorities say the division’s Road Maintenance and Airports Management departments assessed the Chinle Community Airport Oct. 14.

    They say the assessment indicated that the south end of the runway has deteriorated significantly, large cracks exist, precipitation is leaking through the cracks into the subgrade and the existing pavement is raveling.

    Authorities say the runway is closed indefinitely while the Navajo Division of Transportation determines improvement plans.

    However, the airport’s tarmac will remain open for helicopter medical transport.

