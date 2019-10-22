Around the Rez: week of Oct. 23

Fall Fellowship meeting in Indian Wells Oct. 26

The Presbyterian Church in Indian Wells will hold its Fall Fellowship meeting Oct. 26 The theme will be “Be Still and Know That I Am God” from Psalm 46:10.



Guest speakers will be Custer Lowe, Jr. in the morning, and Leonard Halwood in the afternoon. There will be refreshments at 9 a.m. MST; morning service at 10 a.m., lunch at noon, and afternoon service at 1p.m. MST. More information is available by calling (928) 613-5003 or (505) 721-9950

Save the Date: youth conference on Kykotsmovi Nov. 29

A youth conference for ages 11-18 will take place Nov. 29 at the Peace Academic Center (formerly Hopi Mission) at Kykotsmovi from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available by calling (928) 737-6342.

Save the Date for a fitness expo Nov. 9 on Hopi

Fitness expo will take place Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center. More information is available by calling the Hopi Special Diabetes Program (928) 734-3432.

Chinle Airport closed until further notice

The Navajo Division of Transportation has closed Chinle Airport runway until further notice due to existing asphalt deterioration.

On Oct. 14, NDOT’s Road Maintenance and Airports Management departments assessed the Chinle Community Airport.

The assessment indicated that south end of the runway has deteriorated significantly, large longitudinal and perpendicular cracks exist, precipitation is leaking through the cracks into the subgrade and the existing pavement is raveling.

The runway is closed indefinitely while NDOT determines improvement plans.

The tarmac will remain open for helicopter medical transport.



More information is available by contacting NDOT Airport Management at (928) 371-8323.

Fall Carnival at Hopi Veteran’s Center Oct. 31

On Oct. 31, a Fall Carnival will be held at the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center from 5-10 p.m. Food and game booths are available. More information is availble at (928) 734-3432. The veteran’s center is a soda free zone and drugs and alcohol will not be tolerated.

Community Health Fair Oct. 23

A Community Health Fair will be held Oct. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hotevilla Youth/Elderly Center. More information is available at (928) 734-3432. The event is open to families and the community.

Dog and Cat Costume Contest Oct. 30

A Dog and Cat Costume contest will be held Oct 30 at 6 p.m. at the Hopi Veterinary Clinic. Categores include: cutest most original, funniest and scariest. Prizes will be offered. The event is free. More information is available at (928) 738-5251.

Keams Canyon runs Nov. 10

A 5k, 10k and 7 mile run will be held in Keams Canyon at Highway 264, milepost 401 Nov. 10. The run is to raise awareness for Alzheimers.

Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. More information is available at 9928) 613-0833 or honanikhannah@gmail.com. To volunteer call (928) 326-5485.

Navajo Wildland Fire 10k Challenge Run Nov. 2

On Nov. 2, a 10k challenge run will be held in Fort Defiance, Arizona by the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The fundraiser is to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m. There will be a $10 entry fee for runners. Cash only. Incentive prizes for top finishers and run participants will be offered. The run will be held at the Old Hospital parking lot and consists of an uphill run and along Route 7.

More information is available at nwf86504@gmail.com and on Instagram at @nwf86504.

To have your event added to the calendar email editorial@nhonews.com.