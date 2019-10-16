Winslow Bulldogs squeak out a tight win against Show Low in defensive struggle

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars 8-7 Oct. 4 in Winslow in a thrilling defensive struggle. The victory improved Winslow’s record to 6-1 and left Show Low with a 3-3 record.
The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff but couldn’t mount a drive. Show Low lost a fumble recovered by Silas Gonzales. Cal Faucet intercepted a Winslow pass, but the Bulldogs ended their drive with a stand and took the ball on downs at their six-yard line. The quarter ended with both teams scoreless.
Show Low put together a drive and scored on a 15-yard run by Quinton Maxwell and the conversion kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
Winslow put together a drive and scored on an eight yard run by Sonny Wilbanks. The conversion was blocked and the Cougars still led 7-6. The Bulldogs needed a goal line stand at the end of the half to stay just a point behind at 7-6.
The third quarter continued to be a defensive struggle with a couple of drives stopped on downs, a couple of interceptions, but no scoring as the quarter ended with Show Low still leading 7-6.
Winslow’s Mason Scott recovered a fumble at the Show Low 16-yard line but the Bulldogs were stopped and a field goal attempt hit the crossbar and failed.
The decisive play came when Winslow’s Leander Keams tackled a Show Low runner in their end zone for a safety and an 8-7 lead, which was the final score after another defensive stand.
The Bulldogs traveled to Holbrook Oct. 11 in a game against the Roadrunners, who have a new head coach and, while showing improvement, have been struggling. The Bulldogs cannot afford to lose this game if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
