Tuba City Lady Warriors volleyball team defeats Kayenta Mustangs

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Tuba City High School Lady Warriors volleyball team continues its winning ways.

The team won the 2019 Kayenta Township’s MV Mustangs Volleyball Invitational at Monument Valley High School Sept. 27-28 in Kayenta, Arizona.

Thirteen high schools played in the two-day tournament including: Monument Valley, Tuba City, Window Rock, Pinon, Page, Chinle, Winslow, Shiprock, St. Michaels, Hopi, St. Johns and Snowflake.

In the first round, Tuba City easily defeated Pinon High School 2-0 (25-9, 25-11). In the second round, Tuba City ran over Kanab High School 2-0 (25-9, 25-23). In the third round, Tuba City beat powerhouse Snowflake High School 2-0 (25-22, 25-20).

In the championship round, Tuba City faced Snowflake again and defeated them 2-0 (25-21, 25-20). Snowflake came to the tournament with an impressive 20-3 record and are the top team in the 3A East, they were a perfect match for Tuba City who currently sit as the top team in the 3A North — both teams have played against each other several times this season.

In state rankings, Tuba City is ranked no. 3 and Snowflake is no. 6 as of Oct. 9 according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Harlan Barlow, head coach for the Tuba City High School volleyball team, said they are currently 19-2 and are looking forward to their remaining games.