update: cancelled: Public Information: Fall History Highlight at Old Trails Museum features journalist Jana Bommersbach

The Old Trails Museum offers its 2019 Fall History Highlight Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Winslow Visitors Center/Hubbell Trading Post, 523 West Second Street with journalist Jana Bommersbach.

Bommersbach will explore Arizona’s colorful past and independent spirit in the free presentation of wild, weird, wicked Arizona.

Bommersbach borrows from her work in ‘True West’ magazine’ and ‘Phoenix Magazine’ to put the 48th state into perspective. You’ll learn why Arizona has had an inordinate influence on American politics; how it landed the nation’s first and largest public works projects; and why, no matter what outrageous thing happens anywhere in the world, there is bound to be an Arizona connection.

Bommersbach spotlights larger-than-life residents such as Geronimo, Wyatt Earp, Sharlot Hall, and the Baron of Arizona, who terrorized the Arizona Territory in one of the most amazing con jobs in history. Was there really a “Gunfight at the OK Corral,” or should it more accurately be called “The Gunfight across the street from the Adilie Borland Dress Shop?” A perfect introduction to Arizona, this romp through its colorful history will shock, delight, inform, tickle, and leave you wanting to learn more.

One of Arizona’s most respected journalists, Bommersbach has been a reporter and editor for both weekly and daily newspapers; she’s written books and is a major contributor to an anthology; she’s written columns and investigative stories for magazines; and she’s appeared on television with both political commentaries and investigative stories. She currently writes for ‘True West’ magazine, digging up the real stories behind the popular myths, with an emphasis on women of the Old West. Her insight, knowledge, and wit produce exuberant, riveting speeches that always garner rave reviews.