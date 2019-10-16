Kids learn healthy habits at wellness clinic at WIHCC

Winslow Indian Health Care Center held a wellness camp for kids in October at Red Sands Christian School. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Winslow Indian Health Care Center held a wellness camp for kids in October at Red Sands Christian School. (Todd Roth/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer

  • Originally Published: October 16, 2019 11:13 a.m.

    • Winslow Indian Health Care Center held a wellness camp for kids in October at Red Sands Christian School. The camp was free and was meant to teach kids ages 3-18 about healthy habits.

    photo

    Children participate in physical activity at the Wellness Clinic. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    photo

    Two girls goof around during WIHCC's Wellness Clinic. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.




    MOST READ