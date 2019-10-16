Casey Family Programs partners with Nation to provide services to youth, families

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez welcome the Casey Family Programs Board of Trustees to Window Rock Oct. 3 to continue partnering to provide critical services that benefit Navajo families and children. Casey Family Programs works to influence long-lasting improvements to the safety and success of children, families and the communities where they live. The program provides consulting services to child welfare systems, direct services to children and families, public policy resources and research and analysis. Their approach is based on learning from and collaborating with those who are working to improve the safety and success of children and their families at the local, state, tribal and national levels. More information is available at https://www.casey.org. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)