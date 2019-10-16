Around the Rez: Week of Oct. 16

Fall Carnival at Hopi Veteran’s Center Oct. 31

On Oct. 31, a Fall Carnival will be held at the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center from 5-10 p.m. Food and game booths are available. More information is availble at (928) 734-3432. The veteran’s center is a soda free zone and drugs and alcohol will not be tolerated.

Community Health Fair Oct. 23

A Community Health Fair will be held Oct. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hotevilla Youth/Elderly Center. More information is available at (928) 734-3432. The event is open to families and the community.

Dog and Cat Costume Contest Oct. 30

A Dog and Cat Costume contest will be held Oct 30 at 6 p.m. at the Hopi Veterinary Clinic. Categores include: cutest most original, funniest and scariest. Prizes will be offered. The event is free. More information is available at (928) 738-5251.

Horse Vaccination Clinic Oct. 21-23

A low cost horse vaccination clinic takes place Oct. 21-23 at the Hopi Veterinary Clinic in Keams Canyon from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 and 9 a.m. - noon Oct. 23. This is a first come, first served bases until vaccine or medications are gone. Vaccinations include West Nile and castrations. Castrations will be completed by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 738-5251.

Low cost spay/neuter clinic Oct. 21-24

A low cost spay and neuter clinic will be held Oct. 21-24 at the Hopi Veterinary Clinic. Doors open at 8 a.m. The clinic is from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. every day except Oct. 24 which will take place from 9 a.m. - noon. Surgeries are on a first come, first serve basis and cost $20 each. Vaccinations cost $5 each and rabies shots are $5. Mange treatment and micro chipping costs $5. More information is available at (928) 738-5251.

Monster Mash Dash Oct. 26

A one and two mile run and a 5k Monster Mash Dash takes place Oct. 26 at the Hopi Health Care Center. The fun run is for substance abuse prevention. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run starts at 9 a.m. The event is being held in coordination with medication take back day. Bring any expired/un-needed medications for proper disposal. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be offered. More information is available at (928) 737-6385.



Alzheimer Awarness Run Nov. 10

A 5k, 10k and 7 mile run will be held in Keams Canyon at Highway 264, milepost 401 Nov. 10. The run is to raise awareness for Alzheimers.

Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. More information is available at 9928) 613-0833 or honanikhannah@gmail.com. To volunteer call (928) 326-5485.

Navajo Wildland Fire 10k Challenge Run Nov. 2

On Nov. 2, a 10k challenge run will be held in Fort Defiance, Arizona by the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. The fundraiser is to benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m. There will be a $10 entry fee for runners. Cash only. Incentive prizes for top finishers and run participants will be offered. The run will be held at the Old Hospital parking lot and consists of an uphill run and along Route 7.

More information is available at nwf86504@gmail.com and on Instagram at @nwf86504.