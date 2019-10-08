Women and children's shelter to house up to 30 occupants in Utah

Gentle Ironhawk Shelter, a women and children’s home was purchased by the Navajo Nation in 2018. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

  • Originally Published: October 8, 2019 12:54 p.m.

    • Commissioner Willie Grayeyes and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Gentle Ironhawk Shelter, a women and children’s home that was purchased by the Navajo Nation in 2018 to provide services for Navajo Utah residents.

    (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

    The Nez-Lizer Administration is currently working to get the home in full operation. Once completed, the facility will be able to house up to 30 women and children.

