Winslow celebrates annual Standin’ On the Corner Festival

The verse “Standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona” draws visitors from far and wide to stand on the famous corner on Historic Route 66. (Todd Roth/NHO)

By Todd Roth, for the Navajo-Hopi Observer

  • Originally Published: October 8, 2019 3:39 p.m.

    • Winslow’s annual Standin’ On the Corner Festival took place Sept. 28 in Winslow. The well-known single “Take It Easy,” written by Glenn Frey and Jackson Browne, became a hit in the 1970s for The Eagles and put the community of Winslow on the map. The verse “Standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona” draws visitors from far and wide to stand on the famous corner on Historic Route 66.

    Winslow residents and visitors enjoyed tasty treats at the annual Standin' on the Corner Festival Sept. 28. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    Local musicians entertained the crowd at the Standin' on the Corner Festival Sept. 28 in Winslow. (Todd Roth/NHO)

