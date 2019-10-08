Winslow celebrates annual Standin’ On the Corner Festival

Winslow’s annual Standin’ On the Corner Festival took place Sept. 28 in Winslow. The well-known single “Take It Easy,” written by Glenn Frey and Jackson Browne, became a hit in the 1970s for The Eagles and put the community of Winslow on the map. The verse “Standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona” draws visitors from far and wide to stand on the famous corner on Historic Route 66.
