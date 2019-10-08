Northern Navajo Fair celebrates 108 years

Photo Gallery
Navajo Nation Fair Celebrates 108 Years
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish visited the 108th Northern Navajo Nation Fair for Youth and Elder Day in Shiprock, New Mexico Oct. 3.
More like this story
- Northern Navajo Nation Fairs runs through Sunday
- Navajo Code Talker, Earl Patterson, Sr. passes away
- Almost 100 pounds of candy collected at Northern Navajo Fair in Shiprock
- Navajo Nation Hall of Fame inducts 21 elders and youth Aug. 17
- New York artist takes 30-day ride with camel and horse through Navajo Nation to the Grand Canyon in honor of women
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.