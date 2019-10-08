Good Morning Winslow hosts Winslow Residential Hall, dorm houses 103 students

Carol Davis coordinates the 21st Century Program, which is an enrichment program with many facets in the Winslow Residential Hall. Davis presented at the Sept. 4 monthly meeting of Good Morning Winslow and presented details on the Winslow Residential Hall. Students range from seventh to 12th grades and the hall can hold 80 boys and girls. Currently the residence has 103 students. The dorm is doing outreach to parents of the residents and to the Winslow School District to bring everyone closer together in harmony and encourage the students to develop independence for the 21st century. (Todd Roth/NHO)