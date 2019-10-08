Bulldogs defeat Tuba City Warriors

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Warriors 43-0 Sept. 27 in Tuba City in what was Tuba City’s first home game.

The victory improved Winslow’s record to 6-1 and left Tuba City with a 1-5 record for the season.

Winslow took the opening kickoff and drove 61 yards to score on a 15-yard run by Sonny Wilbanks. The conversion kick was blocked and Winslow led 6-0.

After several changes of possession, the Bulldogs scored on a 28-yard pass from Jace Lyons to Mason Scott. The conversion pass was incomplete and Winslow led 12-0 at the end of the quarter.

The Bulldog defense scored Winslow’s third touchdown. Aiden Kisslingberry ran 10 yards with a Warrior fumble. The conversion failed and the lead was 18-0.

Winslow’s Scott blocked a Tuba City kick and Kisslingberry ran 33 yards with for the score. Again, the conversion failed and the lead was 24-0.

Wilbanks ran 25 yards for a touchdown on Winslow’s next possession and the conversion run failed leaving Winslow with a 30-0 lead with just over a minute left in the half. The half ended with Winslow leading 30-0.

Wilbanks ran 25 yards for a touchdown on Winslow’s next possession and the conversion kick by Trevor Cavasos increased the lead to 37-0.

In their first possession of the final period, Scott scored on a two-yard run. The conversion failed and Winslow led 43-0 which meant that there would now be a running clock.



The Bulldogs hosted the Show Low Cougars Oct. 4. The Cougars did not play this week and are 3-2 for the season.