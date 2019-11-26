OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 27
Winslow's Big Tiny Art show a big hit

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:52 p.m.

(Todd Roth/NHO)

The Winslow Art Council’s The Big Tiny Art Show was held Nov. 16 at the Elks Club Hall. Each piece of art was six inches in size, with more than 400 pieces. Proceeds from the event went to the Elks Club’s Clothe a Child Fund to help kids who might not have winter clothes. About 40 people were in attendance.

