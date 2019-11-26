OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 27
Winslow High School puts on annual Native American Festival

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:55 p.m.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

A Native American Festival was held at Winslow High School’s student union featuring dancers, Diné food and drumming by the New Boyz. The festival is an annual event and raises money for Native American scholarships.

