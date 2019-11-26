Winslow High School puts on annual Native American Festival
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:55 p.m.
A Native American Festival was held at Winslow High School’s student union featuring dancers, Diné food and drumming by the New Boyz. The festival is an annual event and raises money for Native American scholarships.
Most Read
- Hope for Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win 2019 Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference football championship
- Navajo Generating Station shuts down permanently
- Little Singer Lady Colts of Birdsprings finish 2019 volleyball season undefeated
- Navajo Nation invests $19 million in nitrile glove manufacturing facility
- 1 of 3 units at Navajo Generating Station closes
- Winslow Police investigate homicide, separate stabbing
- 2 dead, 14 injured during traditional ceremony in New Mexico
- Letter: Black Mesa Trust: ‘Let us do something’
- Computers available to veterans, thanks to Coconino County Board of Supervisors
- Tuba City faces outbreak of syphilis, increase in HIV
- New highway signs honor Native American veterans despite partisan politics
- Tuba City Lady Warriors are 3A North Regional Champions, conference champions
- Hope for Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives
- Kayenta Middle School Colts win 2019 Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference football championship
- Navajo Generating Station shuts down permanently
- Fighting fire from the air: Charlene Becenti sees fire from another perspective with Navajo Helitack
- Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
- Parallel universes: Native reservations and ‘Star Wars’
- Monument Valley High School inducts new members to Hall of Fame
More like this story
Winslow Unified School District closes out November's Native American Heritage Month with 'Tribe of Many Feathers' festival
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.