Navajo Gaming delivers Navajo 4-H livestock harvest to chapters, senior centers

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) is giving back to the community, purchasing 4-H livestock and donating the meat to chapter houses and senior centers on the Navajo Nation.

The livestock purchased was raised by Navajo tribal youth and purchased during the Navajo Nation Fair in September and Shiprock Fair in October. Over 35 livestock cattle, lambs, goats and pigs harvested equated to more than 6,000 pounds of meat. The meat was then divided up for distribution by the four Navajo Gaming properties that donated to local chapters and senior citizen centers across the Navajo Nation.

The initial benefit of this process was to support the Navajo youths’ entrepreneurial educational experiences, raising livestock from birth to market. There are more than 35 4-H clubs throughout the Navajo Nation teaching hand-on projects like health, science, agriculture and civil engagement.

Tyann Layton of Sanders, Arizona, is a 4-H member of Heritage Stock & Roots Club.

“It brings out the best in me, shows me respect and how to care for others and not just myself,” Tyann said.

Her mother and role model, Kimberly Yazzie, beef marketing specialist for Navajo Beef and Labatt Meat Company, added her experience working with the youth of this 4-H club.

“It’s rewarding to see these children grow in knowledge, showmanship and even basic entrepreneurship skills at a young age,” Yazzie said.

The second part of giving back is the variety of recipients of the more than 6,000 pounds of meat. The recipients were numerous chapter houses and senior centers throughout Navajo Nation.

Dilkon Chapter President Lorenzo Lee Sr. picked up four large containers filled with over 1,000 pounds of meat from Twin Arrows Casino Resort. Lee said his chapter community manager informed him they have more than 400 elders within their community.

Lee said the meat will help the community.

“This will help the elders and veterans who don’t often get out to social events,” he said.

Gloria West, Fire Rock Casino general manager, and her team members delivered meat to Church Rock Chapter, Iyanbito Chapter and Church Rock Senior Center, which provides services to Iyanbito Seniors.

The timing was perfect said Susie Jensen, cook for Church Rock Senior Center.

“I had just run out of meat to cook for the over 50 elders I feed on-site each day. Meat is very expensive and I greatly appreciate the donations made by Fire Rock Casino,” Jensen said.

Northern Edge/ Flowing Water Casino general manager Clifford Ehrlich and his team members donated meat to Tse Daa K’aan and Upper Fruitland Chapters.

“Next year we will increase the budget to purchase additional livestock to help more Navajo youth increase their entrepreneurial skills, which will allow us to reach even more chapters and senior centers throughout the Navajo Nation,” saidBrian Parrish, interim CEO for Navajo Gaming.

Melinda Tomchee, Navajo Gaming Board Vice-Chairwoman, said growing up on the Navajo Nation she had the opportunity to participate in Shiprock’s 4-H Club, where she raised Suffolk-bred lambs and entered them into competition at the Northern Navajo Nation Fair. Tomchee can appreciate the educational aspects provided from raising livestock from birth to harvesting.

“It’s a very effective method of ‘learning-by-doing’ for our young, aspiring livestock owners. Navajo Gaming’s active support of our Dine’ youth 4-H activities helps support our local chapters and senior centers through the donation of high-grade meat purchased at these auction,” Tomchee said. “Our Navajo chapters and senior centers feed numerous community members, and sometimes this might be their only hot meal of the day. By supporting our Navajo 4-H programs through the purchase of livestock at the 4-H shows, it provides our Dine’ youth to learn life skills in animal husbandry practices and serves as a steppingstone in becoming young entrepreneurs. This is a holistic approach in caring for our Navajo people.”

Information provided by Navajo Gaming Enterprise