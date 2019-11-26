Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center closes Dec. 1
LEES FERRY, Ariz. — On Dec. 1, the National Park Service’s Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center near Lees Ferry will close for the season.
Until Dec. 1, the center will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (except Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, when it will close for the day). The Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center will re-open next spring. The Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center is located on Highway 89A on the west side of Navajo Bridge, near Lees Ferry, Arizona.
The public will still be able to enjoy the center’s outdoor exhibits and a self-guided walk across historic Navajo Bridge while the interpretive center is closed for the season. The Navajo Bridge offers a scenic view of the Colorado River and is a popular spot to look for California condors, an endangered species and the largest bird in North America.
Visitor services are available through the winter at the Carl Hayden Visitor Center near Page, Arizona. Carl Hayden Visitor Center’s winter hours (November through February) are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day).
Glen Canyon Recreation Area welcomes visitors during its winter season, an especially beautiful time to enjoy the area.
Information provided by NPS
