OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center closes Dec. 1

Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center is located near Lees Ferry on the Colorado River. (Photo/NPS)

Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center is located near Lees Ferry on the Colorado River. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:30 p.m.

LEES FERRY, Ariz. — On Dec. 1, the National Park Service’s Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center near Lees Ferry will close for the season.

photo

Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center is located near Lees Ferry on the Colorado River. (Photo/NPS)

Until Dec. 1, the center will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week (except Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, when it will close for the day). The Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center will re-open next spring. The Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center is located on Highway 89A on the west side of Navajo Bridge, near Lees Ferry, Arizona.

The public will still be able to enjoy the center’s outdoor exhibits and a self-guided walk across historic Navajo Bridge while the interpretive center is closed for the season. The Navajo Bridge offers a scenic view of the Colorado River and is a popular spot to look for California condors, an endangered species and the largest bird in North America.

Visitor services are available through the winter at the Carl Hayden Visitor Center near Page, Arizona. Carl Hayden Visitor Center’s winter hours (November through February) are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day).

Glen Canyon Recreation Area welcomes visitors during its winter season, an especially beautiful time to enjoy the area.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Part of bridge to be placed in park
Antelope Canyon gets new Interpretive Site (photo gallery)
Despite U.S. 89 road closure, Page business owners optimistic about tourist season
New interpretive site at Grand Falls, east of Leupp, a cultural experience
Proposals would dam Little Colorado River for hydropower

Comments

Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event