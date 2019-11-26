OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 27
Littleman, Williams take second at national Heavy Equipment Roadeo

Public Works Senior Operator Lawrence Littleman and Trades Supervisor Juan Williams took second place in the motor grader competition at the 2019 National Transportation in Indian Country Conference. (Photo/Coconino County)

Public Works Senior Operator Lawrence Littleman and Trades Supervisor Juan Williams took second place in the motor grader competition at the 2019 National Transportation in Indian Country Conference. (Photo/Coconino County)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 9:41 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Senior Operator Lawrence Littleman and Trades Supervisor Juan Williams earned second-place honors in a Heavy Equipment Roadeo motor grader competition Sept. 16-19.

The competition was part of the 2019 annual National Transportation at the Indian Country Conference (NTICC) held in Big Sky, Montana.

Littleman and Williams were recognized for their excellent grader skills, which were honed daily on Navajo Nation roads maintained by Cooconino County. The team bested almost all of a 60-person field of road maintenance professional who particpated in the competition.

This was Coconino County Public Work’s third appearance at NTICC, which is held annually to provide information and resources for improving trasnporation infrastructure on tribal lands.

This year’s conference attracted almost 500 tribal, federal, state and private transportation professionals along with 30 vendors, sponsors and exhibors from across the country. Representatives from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Navajo Nation Divsion of Transportation and over 130 tribes, villages and Native Nations attended the 2019 NTICC.

Information provided by Coconino County

