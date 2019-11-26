Letter to the editor: Nosie sends notice he is returning home to Chich’il Bildagottel (Oak Flat) to live

I, Wendsler Nosie Sr., am writing this letter to serve as notice to the United States Forest Service and members of Congress, that I will be returning to my home, Chich’il Bildagoteel, Oak Flat. According to the United States Forest Service Policy, the Forest Service is to allow my presence on the land for religious purposes and provide for access to areas of religious significance.

As I will be taking a religious position as an Apache and going home to my ancestral homeland. This is my religious rights, my indigenous right, and my inherent right to return home to protect it from being murdered and protect our future generations, those yet to be born, a right to their identity and religious beliefs.

It is going to take a religious education for this country to realize what it happening to the Earth. A murder is going to take place on a living being and on a religion, if nothing is done to stop this murder by Resolution Copper Mine Project by our Congressional leaders to protect our Holy Places.

The country will then witness what a murder is and those who are responsible killing the Earth, the water and a religion.

The United States government continues to ignore the indigenous peoples religion and the deceit of how America was founded. It is time the truth comes out and real change is needed to protect our religion and those yet to be born. With the killing of the Earth, this will not only affect the indigenous people but all people in this world.

My return home is to continue to take the spiritual road and continue fighting this battle of evil through prayer as my ancestors have done before me who were murdered and imprisoned in concentration camp which are now reservations and promised to one day go home.

We never thought this would come but it was prophesied that the last battle would be our religion.

Negligence is clearly shown in the Tonto National Forest Service Draft Environmental Impact Statement that historic and current religious practice is ignored, which is religious discrimination.

On Nov. 28, I will start my spiritual journey to walk to Chich’il Bildagoteel, Oak Flat to take my permanent residency and protect our holy place through ceremonies of prayer. More information is available by contacting Wendsler Nosie Sr., 928-200-7762, email apaches4ss@yahoo.com, Vanessa Nosie 928-215- 1476, email vnosie11@gmail.com and Naelyn Pike, 928-961-0041, email naelynpike@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Wendsler Nosie Sr.

The letter was sent Nov. 21 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture U.S. Forest Service, Individuals who have authority or oversee LISFS property at Oak Flat; and U.S. Congress: CC: Raul Grijalva, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, NCAI, ITAA, Chairman Rambler; Cal Joyner, Neil Bosworth, Reverend Barber, Reverend Liz, and Chairwoman Bernadine Burnette