Bulldogs receive 3A East All Region Team honors

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Nine Winslow Bulldogs were selected to the 3A East All Region Team, with four receiving honorable mentions.

Mason Scott was named to the All Region First Team as a running back and to the All Region Second Team as a linebacker.

Other Bulldogs on the All Region First Team were Leander Keams as an offensive lineman and Britt Alcott as a defensive lineman.

Canyon Brimhall as a defensive back and Robert Wilbanks as a running back were selected for the All Region Second Team.

Bulldogs receiving Honorable Mention were Cylis Gonzalez, Braden Williams, Jace Lyons and Aiden Kislingbury.