OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bulldogs receive 3A East All Region Team honors

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 12:49 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Nine Winslow Bulldogs were selected to the 3A East All Region Team, with four receiving honorable mentions.

Mason Scott was named to the All Region First Team as a running back and to the All Region Second Team as a linebacker.

Other Bulldogs on the All Region First Team were Leander Keams as an offensive lineman and Britt Alcott as a defensive lineman.

Canyon Brimhall as a defensive back and Robert Wilbanks as a running back were selected for the All Region Second Team.

Bulldogs receiving Honorable Mention were Cylis Gonzalez, Braden Williams, Jace Lyons and Aiden Kislingbury.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Winslow Bulldogs dominate 3A North All-Region Offense/Defense team selections
Bulldogs dominate football<br>3A North Region All Stars
Payne named 3A state offensive player of year
Winslow Bulldogs reap All 3A North Region Rewards
Bulldog Gridders Reap Regional Honors

Comments

Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event