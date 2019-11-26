30-year cross country reign of Hopi and Flagstaff runners ends

Hopi High and Northland Prep fall to North Phoenix Prep at state cross country championship Nov. 16

POLACCA, Ariz. — For the first time in 30 years, a school other than Hopi High, from Keams Canyon, or Northland Prep, from Flagstaff won the Division 4 boys state cross country championship Nov. 16.

North Phoenix Prep claimed the championship with 55 points, Hopi grabbed second with 95 points and Northland Prep took third with 117 points.

The other teams finishing in the top 12 in the 20 team state race were Veritas Prep, fourth, 124; Northwest Christian, fifth, 136; Many Farms, sixth, 218; Alchesay, seventh, 235; Basis Flagstaff, eighth, 253; Glendale Prep, ninth, 291; Pinon, tenth, 329; Thatcher. 11th, 336; and St. Michael, 356.

North Phoenix Prep’s Jordan Black was the individual state champ with a time of 15:26. North Phoenix placed four in the top 11 with Sammy Johnson taking third, Richie Johnston finishing tenth and Rocco Berbetti placing 11th. Thomas Koska filled out the North Phoenix Prep top five with a 30th place finish.

Hopi’s Wayland Namingha came in eighth. His teammates were Tyrall Roland, 13th; Milson Tessay, 15th; Shaunanthoney Pashano, 26th; Jerren Tenakhongva, 33rd; Shereef McKinney, 44th; and Ahmon Lomayestewa, 46th.

The other runners finishing in the top 20 were Adam Whitehead, Arete Prep, second; Brandon Bounds, Northland Prep, fourth; Konrad Marals, Anthem Prep, fifth; Canon Weaver, American Leadership, sixth; Dana Leib-Perry, Northland Prep, seventh; Zach Beckner, Northwest Christian, ninth; Trey Holgate, St. Michaels, 12th; Cedrick Tessay, 14th, Alchesay; Jonah Archer, Northwest Christian, 16th; Emmanuel Corral, Pusch Ridge Christian, 17th; Nicholas Logan, Veritas Prep, 18th; Credence Jones, Northland Prep, 19th; Jordan Mares, 20th, Morenci.

St. Michaels wins girls cross country race





St. Michaels placed five runners in the top 22 to cruise to the state championship in the girls race with 37 points, Glendale Prep snagged second with 103, Many Farms finished third with 166 and Northland Prep took fourth with 168 points.

The other teams finishing in the top 12 were Thatcher, fifth, 194; Alchesay, sixth, 241; Hopi, seventh, 246; Gilbert Classical, eighth, 267; North Phoenix Prep, ninth, 288; Phoenix Country Day, tenth, 298; Bisbee, 11th, 332; and Basis Phoenix, 12th, 336.

Ali Upshaw from St. Michaels was the individual state champ with a time of 17:49. Her championship teammates were Amber Woody, fourth; Chiara Holgate, sixth; Madeline McBee, 16th; Ashley Phillips, 22nd; Auri Quintana, 24th; and Cameron Nelson, 31st.

The other runners finishing in the top 20 were Grace Tipton, North Phoenix Prep, second; Ani Durell, Glendale Prep, third; Abigail Washburn, Trivium prep, fifth; Kayla O’Connell, Morenci, seventh; Nizhoni James, Valley-Sanders, eighth; Ayla Young, Gilbert Classical, ninth; Kaitlyn Cochran, Valley Christian, tenth; Claire Linos, Phoenix Country Day, 11th; Esther Anderson, American Leadership, 12th; Latifah Curley, Many Farms, 13th; Autumn Nelson, Baboquivari, 14th; Madeline McBee, Glendale Prep, 16th; Kirsten DenBleyker, Valley Christian, 17th; Camille Bryce, Thatcher, 18th; Lola Cravath, Cicero Prep, 19th; and Amity Hall, Benson, 20th.

Taylor Antone, the top runner for Hopi, came in 29th.