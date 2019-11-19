Winslow Police investigate homicide, separate stabbing

WINSLOW, Ariz. - On Nov. 15, around 8:20 p.m., Winslow Police Department received a call reporting a physical altercation between two males on the north side of Safeway located at 1601 North Park Drive in Winslow.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as Matthew J. Keyonnie, 36, of Winslow, unresponsive with stab wounds to the chest. Life saving measures were given by law enforcement and medical personnel. First responders were unable to save Keyonnie and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect is described as a male of an unknown ethnicity, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and had a hood on. There was a second male subject seen with the suspect wearing all dark clothing but no other description is currently available. One of the suspects were observed pulling a small suitcase with wheels.

The police department is also investigating a separate incident which occurred Nov. 6. On that date, a physical altercation occurred in the 1500 block of North Park Drive, with the victim in that case also sustaining non-life threatening stab wounds. The suspect description provided in that incident is similar to the homicide investigation that occurred Nov. 15. The suspect in that case is described as a Navajo male, thin build in dark clothing and having a faint mustache and a patch of hair under his lower lip. It is not known at this time if the two cases are related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Thermen with the Winslow Police Department at (928) 289-2431 or contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME to remain anonymous or online at https://wetip.com. If a tip leads to an arrest and conviction in this case, a reward up to $1,000 is being offered. Please reference Winslow Police Department’s report number 2019-0017328.