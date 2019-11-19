Navajo Nation president honors Police Training Academy Class 54

CHINLE, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was honored to attend the Navajo Nation Police Training Academy Class 54 in support of 19 young and determined Navajo Police Officer recruits, who received their Navajo Nation police badge during a graduation ceremony Nov. 1 at Chinle Community Center in Chinle, Arizona.

Each of the 19 officers completed the 24-week police academy training, which was overseen by the Navajo Police Department.

The Navajo Police Academy, located in Chinle, has prepared three classes of recruits within two-years for careers in law enforcement under an environment that upholds respect, self-discipline, accountability, academic achievement, integrity and professionalism. The graduates of Class 54 completed challenging training in academics, physical and mental conditioning, communications, firearms, and others. The academy also integrates Diné Fundamental Law, as well as state and federal laws, into the training curriculum.

In support of the recruits, Nez joined the recruits Oct. 30 for the group’s final police academy run through the community of Chinle.

Nez congratulated the new police officers and their families and thanked them for their commitment to serve the Navajo Nation during the graduation ceremony.



“We congratulate and commend the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Navajo Police Department for supporting and preparing the new officers. Serving in the line of duty will be a physical, emotional and mental challenge for the new officers and their loved ones. However, through prayer and the support of their families and communities, I am confident they will serve and protect our communities well,” Nez said. “Our young officers have a direct influence to heal our people through respect and trust of authority within our communities through compassion, patience, and leadership.”

The 19 police officer recruits took the oath of honor administered by Chinle District Court Judge Rudy Bedonie, while their loved ones participated in the pinning of the Navajo Police Department badge. Recruits include:

· Dustin Abeita – Crownpoint District

· Amber-Lynn Begay – Crownpoint District

· Brianna-Lynn Begay – Crownpoint District

· Nehemiah Begay – Chinle District

· Vince Benallie – Tuba City District

· Mylon Calamity – Dilkon District

· Lance Chischilly – Chinle District

· Matthew Carr – Crownpoint District

· Jerrick Cly – Kayenta District

· Kendrick Cody – Chinle District

· Derek Drake – Shiprock District

· Carmen Francisco – Window Rock District

· Bernita Gillis – Kayenta District

· Wyatt Joe – Window Rock District

· Benson Perry, Jr. Crownpoint District

· Chad Tachine – Kayenta District

· Chad Yazzie – Window Rock District

· Johnathan Yazzie – Chinle District

Also, in attendance was Navajo Chief of Police Phillip Francisco, Deputy Chief of Police Daryl Noon, Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie, Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown, Apache County Sheriff Joseph Dedman, Jr., Utah State Troopers, Arizona Department of Public Safety, New Mexico State Troopers, among others.

The Nez-Lizer Administration commended the Navajo Police Training Academy personnel and officers, including the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety Executive Director Jesse, Navajo Police Captain Ronald Silversmith, Class 54 Training Sergeant Carlton Jim, Class 54 Sergeant Stanley Ashley and Lt. Emmett Yazzie for training the new class of police officers.

The Navajo Police Training Academy successfully trained and graduated approximately 47 police officers within two-years. Class 52 had 12 graduates and Class 53 had 16 graduates.

The 19 police officers will start their duty as Navajo police officers within their designated districts immediately.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President