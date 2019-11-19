Monument Valley students visit Washington D.C.
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 1:27 p.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the honor of welcoming students and chaperones from Monument Valley High School to Washington D.C. Nov. 14.
Students are part of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), which promotes the development of business and leadership skills in marketing students through academic conferences and competitions. Beginning Nov. 15 students attended the Western Regional Leadership Conference. The group included 30 students and six chaperones led by the DECA Club Sponsor Elaine Sombrero.
Most Read
- Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
- Monument Valley High School inducts new members to Hall of Fame
- Navajo Generating Station shuts down permanently
- 1 of 3 units at Navajo Generating Station closes
- Part II: Fighting fire from the air, Forrest Towne explores aviation in his wildland fire career
- Diné College holds teacher boot camp
- Navajo bull-rider Cody Jesus competes at PBR Finals
- 2 dead, 14 injured during traditional ceremony in New Mexico
- Coal plant powering U.S. West to close
- Around the Rez: week of Nov. 13
- Tuba City faces outbreak of syphilis, increase in HIV
- New highway signs honor Native American veterans despite partisan politics
- Tuba City Lady Warriors are 3A North Regional Champions, conference champions
- Final Sacred Native Fashion Show held in Tuba City
- Fighting fire from the air: Charlene Becenti sees fire from another perspective with Navajo Helitack
- Parallel universes: Native reservations and ‘Star Wars’
- Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
- Community information: Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission to host public meeting addressing how Navajo and Native students are treated
- Monument Valley High School inducts new members to Hall of Fame
- Navajo Generating Station shuts down permanently
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: