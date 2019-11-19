Monument Valley students visit Washington D.C.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the honor of welcoming students and chaperones from Monument Valley High School to Washington D.C. Nov. 14.

Students are part of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), which promotes the development of business and leadership skills in marketing students through academic conferences and competitions. Beginning Nov. 15 students attended the Western Regional Leadership Conference. The group included 30 students and six chaperones led by the DECA Club Sponsor Elaine Sombrero.