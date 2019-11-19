OFFERS
Little Singer Lady Colts of Birdsprings finish 2019 volleyball season undefeated

The Little Singer Lady Colts volleyball team won the Navajo-Hopi Area Junior High League championships Oct. 30. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 1:29 p.m.

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — On Oct. 30, the Little Singer Lady Colts volleyball team of Birdsprings, Arizona ended their regular season undefeated and the Navajo-Hopi Area Junior High League champions.

On Nov. 2, The Colts made their way to Clarksdale Middle School in Camp Verde, Arizona to take on surrounding area small schools for the title.

The Lady Colts defeated the Sedona Scorpions in three sets, and made their way into the championship round to face the defending champs, the Beavercreek Bobcats.

A packed gymnasium, many standing, as the tiny but mighty Lady Colts went into set one with the Bobcats, losing by eight. After regrouping, and rearranging for set two, the Lady Colts then gained momentum in a 25-14 victory. The third and final set belonged to the new champions, in a 15-11 victory.

“We started our season off with three goals – stay undefeated, take league champs and win state and boom! boom! boom! That’s what we did,” said Lady Colts Coach Chum Benally. “I have a hardworking set of girls who always gave me more than I expected. We set our goals, and never let go.”

The Lady Colts consist of one eighth grader, Jaci Gonnie, who was awarded MVP Hitter. Seventh graders Kaitlyn Belone and Karla Teller, and fifth grader Nidaya Nez were awarded 1st team all-tournament.

Seventh grader Jaymie George was given 2nd team all-tournament. Other members of the Lady Colts included sixth grader Emmalisha Sanchez, fifth graders Brielle Becenti, Keira Barton, Shaundiin King, and seventh grader Jazmindha Dixon.

