Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 20
Wed, Nov. 20
Kayenta Middle School Colts win 2019 Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference football championship

The Kayenta Middle School Colts won the NAIC Football Championship defeating the Tséhootsooí Middle School Scouts Nov. 7 in Kayenta, Arizona. (Submitted photo)

By Joshua Lavar Butler, for the Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 2:21 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Kayenta Middle School Colts are the NAIC Football Champions defeating the Tséhootsooí Middle School Scouts Nov. 7 with a score of 38-0 at the Mustangs Stadium in Kayenta, Arizona.

NAIC, the Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference, is one of two conferences in northern Arizona for junior high and middle schools students ages 12- to -14- years of age and for grades 6-8. The NAIC is made up of 12 middle schools throughout the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation.

photo

The Kayenta Middle School Colts won the NAIC Football Championship defeating the Tséhootsooí Middle School Scouts Nov. 7, 2019, in Kayenta, Arizona. (Submitted photo)

photo

The Kayenta Middle School Colts won the NAIC Football Championship defeating the Tséhootsooí Middle School Scouts Nov. 7, 2019, in Kayenta, Arizona. Pictured is team member Nabahi Diné Gilmore, running back/wide receiver, corner back, special teams. (Submitted photo)

Chris Greyeyes, first-year head coach of the Colts, said he is excited for the boys.

“I am extremely proud of these young men, from where they came last year to where they are now,” he said. “They put great effort into the season… their dedication… I can speak volumes about their dedication on-and-off the field.”

Greyeyes said he is even more proud that a majority of his team members are also scholar athletes. He explained 17 of the 21 team members on his roster are honor roll students and the other four missed the mark by a few points this year.

“Not only are they great athletes, they are great scholars [as well],” he said.

Greyeyes is in his 14th year coaching at the middle school level. He coached the same group of boys last year at the junior varsity level.

“I came back this year as the varsity coach knowing how great of athletes these boys are,” he said. “I came back especially for this group because I knew what good men they were, so I decided to do one more round at coaching.”

The Colts ended their season with a record of 9-1-1, nine wins, one loss and one tie. Greyeyes said the lone lost was to Payson which was also their first game and their toughest game of the season. Their lone tie was to Blanding.

So that is it for the Colts, they end their season with a championship and this conference does not conduct a state playoff or state tournament.

