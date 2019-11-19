Hopi High boys cross country team takes second at regionals, girls take fifth

POLACCA, Ariz. — Hopi High School boys cross country grabbed second and the Lady Bruins took fifth in the Division 4 Section 2 regionals Nov. 8 at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook.

In the boys race, Northland Prep barely edged out Hopi for the championship with 44 points and Hopi snagged second with 47 points.

Many Farms took third with 94, Alchesay finished fourth with 105 and Basis Charter School in Flagstaff garnered fifth with 128 points.

The other teams were St. Michaels, sixth, 156; Pinon, seventh, 160; Valley, eighth, 240, Dishchii, ninth, 287; and Rock Point, tenth, 288, in the 13 team race.

Dana Leib-Perry was the individual boys champ for Northland Prep. Teammates Brandon Bounds and Malakai Hanson placed third and fifth, respectively. Hopi’s Wayland Naminga snagged second with teammate Tyrall Roland finishing sixth.

The top 20 runners at sectionals included Anton Woody, Red Mesa, seventh; Quintyler Yazzie, Many Farms, eighth; Creedence Jones, Northland Prep, ninth; Daniel Biakeddy, Pinon; tenth; Cedrick Tessay, Alchesay, 11th; Milson Tessay, Hopi, 12th; Jerran Tenakhongva, Hopi, 13th; Brian Quintero, Alchesay, 14th; Ethan Tacheen, Many Farms, 15th; Colm Cawood, Basis, 16th; Shereef McKinney, Hopi, 17th; Adriano Clark, Greyhills, 18th; Trey Tracy, St. Michaels, 19th and Evan Hofstter, Basis, 20th.

Ahmon Lomayestewa finished 22nd for Hopi and teammate Shaunanthoney Pashano took 23rd in the 54 runner race.

Hopi High School Girls Cross Country

In the girls race, St. Michaels breezed to the victory with 23 points, Northland Prep took second with 72, Many Farms finished third with 90, Alchesay placed fourth with 111 and Hopi took fifth with 126 points.

The rest of the field showed Sedona, sixth, 172; Valley-Sanders, seventh, 177; Pinon, eighth, 199; Basis, ninth, 256 and Greyhills, tenth, 264.

Ali Upshaw was the individual girls champ for St. Michaels and teammates Amber Woody and Chiara Holgate were right behind her in second and third, respectively.

Nizhoni James from Valley Sanders took fourth and Abby Speri from Northland Prep finished fifth.

Others finishing in the top 20 were Naomi Rustin, Alchesay, sixth; Latifah Curley, Many Farms, seventh; Ashley Phillips, St. Michaels, eighth Nizhoniibaa Phillips, St. Michaels, ninth; Auri Quintana, St. Michael, tenth; Audrey Gillenwater, Northland Prep, 11th; Lynelle Slim, St. Michael, 12th; Taylor Antone, Hopi, 13th; Taitlyn Woody, Rock Point, 14th; Tuvasi Shelton, Hopi, 15th; Laural Cosay, Alchesay, 16th; Dena Pappas, Northland Prep, 17th; Meg Moyer, Northland Prep, 18th; Howlingwater Yellow, Many Farms, 19th; and Jenell Lewis. Valley, 20th, in the 58 runner race.