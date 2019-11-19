The Hopi Foundation promotes philanthropy through GivingTuesday

Kykotsmovi Village, Ariz. — Hopi Foundation programs are participating in a global collaboration initiative known as GivingTuesday.

Taking place Dec. 3, GivingTuesday is an international day of giving that unites individuals, communities and organizations throughout the world around a single cause and idea — doing good for others.

Every year on GivingTuesday, which is held annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. Although GivingTuesday is officially one day, The Hopi Foundation and their programs have been sharing various ways of giving on their Facebook pages weekly since October. One week’s share was “Pay it Forward”, which saw the Natwani Coalition collaborate with Dogtags & Coffee to donate free drinks and proceeds. KUYI also gave out free coffee one week, along with picking up trash and making bird feeders on other weeks.

“This isn’t anything new or different for us. The Hopi Foundation and our programs are always doing work in the community,” said Samantha Honani, Program Manager for The Hopi Leadership Program. “It’s our hope that GivingTuesday can help us illuminate the work we do and hopefully generate some support so we can continue that work.”

The Hopi Foundation, like most nonprofits, is self-funded – through grants and contributions from individual donors. Their funding is used to provide direct service through their programs, keep day-to-day operations going, and to further development through fundraising and staff training.

At its core, the Hopi Foundation is an organization that works to prolong the existence of everything that makes Hopi what it is — the people, language, culture, and beliefs. Their approach is multi-faceted but the main idea is to strengthen the community by increasing the skills and knowledge of individual community members. Most of The Hopi Foundation’s programs have an educational and/or knowledge-sharing aspect to them.

Through GivingTuesday, The Hopi Foundation is hoping to promote not just the spirit of generosity, but the idea that philanthropy is a part of Hopi culture.

“We have terms in Hopi that encourage giving or helping others without expecting anything in return — terms like sumi’nangwa, nami’nangwa, and hita’nangwa,” said Monica Nuvamsa, The Hopi Foundation’s Executive Director. “As a community, we already practice philanthropy and demonstrating how we can further these practices in our daily culture connects us better to the meaning of giving; especially in times when our families in need rely on us most.”

Among the ways The Hopi Foundation is working to demonstrate giving in the Hopi communities is a Jacket Drive. Through the month of November up until Dec. 3, people can donate new or gently-used winterwear at a dozen locations across Hopiland — from Keams Canyon to Moenkopi. Along with all of the collaborating locations, which are hosting the drop-off boxes, The Hopi Foundation has partnered with the Hopi Fire/Rescue Department for their jacket drive. Hopi Fire/Rescue decided to have their second coat drive this year after the success of their first drive last year.

After they have collected and sorted all the winterwear, the Jacket Drive partners are planning a jacket giveaway in Kykotsmovi on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Items will be free to anyone who needs them.

More information on GivingTuesday or the Jacket Drive is availble at (928) 734-2380 or by email at info@hopifoundation.org.

Information provided by the Hopi Foundation