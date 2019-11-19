OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Christmas kicks off on Nation as Shiprock students meet Capitol Christmas Tree Tour

On Nov. 13, Navajo Nation Second Lady Dottie Lizer had the opportunity to attend the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour as they stopped at Shiprock High School in Shiprock, New Mexico. (Photo/Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 12:55 p.m.

On Nov. 13, Navajo Nation Second Lady Dottie Lizer had the opportunity to attend the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour as they stopped at Shiprock High School in Shiprock, New Mexico.

The National Christmas Tree is from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico. It is a 68 year old Blue Spruce, with a length of 60 feet, and weighs 9,500 pounds. The Carson National Forest is in partnership with a nonprofit partner, “Choose Outdoor,” and will bring the National Christmas Tree from New Mexico to Washington D.C. for the 2019 Winter Holidays. The National Christmas Tree light up is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Washington D.C.

