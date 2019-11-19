Around the Rez: week of Nov. 20
Save the Date: Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives forum Nov. 21-22 in Gallup
The Missing & Murdered Diné Relatives (MMDR) Working Group is proud to host the MMDR Forum #3 on November 21-22, 2019 at the RMCH Solarium in Gallup, NM.
The MMDR Working Group seeks continued actionable discussion on addressing the Navajo Nation’s efforts to bring our relatives home and provide justice to Navajo families. Areas of discussion include public testimony from families, New Mexico MMIWG Task Force, AMBER Alert, mental/behavioral health, natural resource extraction, LGBTQi2S, and elderly/disabled risk factors.
Through the leadership of 24th Navajo Nation Council member Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, the working group was created and is comprised of subject-matter experts from an array of Navajo programs, local sexual assault and domestic violence coalitions, and community members.
The group is tasked with developing a framework for a proposed MMDR data institute and to create a community action toolkit to empower Navajo communities to be proactive in coordination, mobilization, and awareness when a loved one goes missing. More information is available by emailing navajommdr@gmail.com.
Youth conference on Kykotsmovi Nov. 29
A youth conference for ages 11-18 will take place Nov. 29 at the Peace Academic Center (formerly Hopi Mission) at Kykotsmovi from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information is available by calling (928) 737-6342.
To have your event added to the calendar email editorial@nhonews.com.
