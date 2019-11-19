OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 20
Arizona DPS: New Mexico man arrested after wrong-way wreck

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 12:26 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say a New Mexico man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI and endangerment after his wrong-way SUV crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer rig in Flagstaff early Nov. 14.

The state Department of Transportation said eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for about an hour after the wreck occurred at 3:30 a.m. near the junction with Interstate 17.

The state DPS identified the SUV driver as 48-year-old Everytt Begay of Crownpoint and said he was jailed after being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Begay who could comment on the allegations.

The DPS said the trucker wasn’t injured.

