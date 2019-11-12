Winslow Indian Health Care Clinic holds annual Christmas Bazaar in Winslow
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 12:35 p.m.
Winslow Indian Health Care Clinic held its annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 1 in Winslow. Native crafts and jewelry, including some edible creations, were available.
Most Read
- New highway signs honor Native American veterans despite partisan politics
- Fighting fire from the air: Charlene Becenti sees fire from another perspective with Navajo Helitack
- Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
- Tuba City Lady Warriors are 3A North Regional Champions, conference champions
- Monument Valley High School inducts new members to Hall of Fame
- Tuba City faces outbreak of syphilis, increase in HIV
- Hopi to set new budget; loss of revenue from NGS closure a concern
- Elsie Yoyokie tells of her years helping people at Arizona DES
- Diné College holds teacher boot camp
- Navajo bull-rider Cody Jesus competes at PBR Finals
- Tuba City faces outbreak of syphilis, increase in HIV
- New highway signs honor Native American veterans despite partisan politics
- Tuba City Lady Warriors are 3A North Regional Champions, conference champions
- Final Sacred Native Fashion Show held in Tuba City
- Fighting fire from the air: Charlene Becenti sees fire from another perspective with Navajo Helitack
- Parallel universes: Native reservations and ‘Star Wars’
- Community information: Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission to host public meeting addressing how Navajo and Native students are treated
- Column: Decommissioning of Navajo Generating Station process begins - here’s what to expect
- Maegan Dougi of Tuba City crowned Miss Western Navajo 2019-2020
- A portion of Tuba City's “Pothole Alley” repaired
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: