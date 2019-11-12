OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 14
Winslow Indian Health Care Clinic holds annual Christmas Bazaar in Winslow

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 12:35 p.m.

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Winslow Indian Health Care Clinic held its annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 1 in Winslow. Native crafts and jewelry, including some edible creations, were available.

