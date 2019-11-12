Winslow High School students collect canned food to help Winslow community

Each year, students from Winslow High School fan out through Winslow collecting canned food. This year there are about 60 students participating, which is fewer than the amount of students in previous years, but it is still possible the students will collect up to 3,000 pounds of canned food. The food is distributed in food boxes to families in need over the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays. The Winslow Elks Club in conjunction with the city of Winslow distributes the food from a list of qualified families.