OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo bull-rider Cody Jesus competes at PBR Finals

PBR Cody Jesus competed in the PBR Finals this month. (Photo/Facebook via Office of the President and Vice President)

PBR Cody Jesus competed in the PBR Finals this month. (Photo/Facebook via Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 12:13 p.m.

On Nov. 7, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulated Professional Bull Rider Cody Jesus in a Facebook post, wishing him good luck as he competed int he PBR Finals.

“Congratulations to our very own Cody Jesus who came out on top of tonight’s (Nov. 7) second round at the PBR Finals with a score of 92 points,” Nez wrote. “We are cheering you on from the Navajo Nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you compete in this week’s finals. Thank you for being a great example for all of our Navajo people! Ahe’hee.’”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Professional Bull Riders to invade Prescott Aug. 25
‘The Olympics of bull riding’ has its first All-Native American team
Jose Vitor Leme reclaims No. 2 Spot in world standings with win at Window Rock
Rocky Ridge School celebrates champion
Bull Riding Classic honors life and legacy of rider Kenny Young

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event