Navajo bull-rider Cody Jesus competes at PBR Finals

On Nov. 7, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulated Professional Bull Rider Cody Jesus in a Facebook post, wishing him good luck as he competed int he PBR Finals.

“Congratulations to our very own Cody Jesus who came out on top of tonight’s (Nov. 7) second round at the PBR Finals with a score of 92 points,” Nez wrote. “We are cheering you on from the Navajo Nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you compete in this week’s finals. Thank you for being a great example for all of our Navajo people! Ahe’hee.’”