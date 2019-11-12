Navajo bull-rider Cody Jesus competes at PBR Finals
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 12:13 p.m.
On Nov. 7, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez congratulated Professional Bull Rider Cody Jesus in a Facebook post, wishing him good luck as he competed int he PBR Finals.
“Congratulations to our very own Cody Jesus who came out on top of tonight’s (Nov. 7) second round at the PBR Finals with a score of 92 points,” Nez wrote. “We are cheering you on from the Navajo Nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you compete in this week’s finals. Thank you for being a great example for all of our Navajo people! Ahe’hee.’”
Most Read
- New highway signs honor Native American veterans despite partisan politics
- Fighting fire from the air: Charlene Becenti sees fire from another perspective with Navajo Helitack
- Navajo Nation rips support of coal company
- Tuba City Lady Warriors are 3A North Regional Champions, conference champions
- Monument Valley High School inducts new members to Hall of Fame
- Tuba City faces outbreak of syphilis, increase in HIV
- Hopi to set new budget; loss of revenue from NGS closure a concern
- Elsie Yoyokie tells of her years helping people at Arizona DES
- Diné College holds teacher boot camp
- Navajo bull-rider Cody Jesus competes at PBR Finals
- Tuba City faces outbreak of syphilis, increase in HIV
- New highway signs honor Native American veterans despite partisan politics
- Tuba City Lady Warriors are 3A North Regional Champions, conference champions
- Final Sacred Native Fashion Show held in Tuba City
- Fighting fire from the air: Charlene Becenti sees fire from another perspective with Navajo Helitack
- Parallel universes: Native reservations and ‘Star Wars’
- Community information: Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission to host public meeting addressing how Navajo and Native students are treated
- Column: Decommissioning of Navajo Generating Station process begins - here’s what to expect
- Maegan Dougi of Tuba City crowned Miss Western Navajo 2019-2020
- A portion of Tuba City's “Pothole Alley” repaired
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: