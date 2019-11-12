OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Lyle Harvey talks in Winslow

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 12:32 p.m.

Through November 2019, Lyle Harvey will be offering a series of talks and demonstrations regarding family cohesion using Navajo culture. Harvey provides cultural, educational and personal information to educators on how to bring old Navajo tradition into modern classrooms. He makes original Dine’ practices and values strengthen self-worth of Native Americans today. More information is available by contacting Loretta Chischilly at (928) 288-8373/8368 for dates and locations of Mr. Harvey’s talks during November.

