Lyle Harvey talks in Winslow

Through November 2019, Lyle Harvey will be offering a series of talks and demonstrations regarding family cohesion using Navajo culture. Harvey provides cultural, educational and personal information to educators on how to bring old Navajo tradition into modern classrooms. He makes original Dine’ practices and values strengthen self-worth of Native Americans today. More information is available by contacting Loretta Chischilly at (928) 288-8373/8368 for dates and locations of Mr. Harvey’s talks during November.