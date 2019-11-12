OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Holbrook High School Students of the Month

(Photo/Holbrook High School)

(Photo/Holbrook High School)

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:15 a.m.

Holbrook High School recently announced the October Students of the Month. Standing from left: Nadine Harvey (CTE), Jazzmine Gabadon-Agramont (social studies), Andres Aguilera (male scholar-athlete), Desirae Bain (science), Mayson Spencer (English), Journee Yazzie (Health) and Sequoia Morris (social studies). Seated from left: Laraina Sangster (CTE), Ciera Benally (CTE), Brendon Laird (CTE), Shaun Altsisi (NAVIT), Talyssa Larson (female scholar-athlete) and Mariah McIntyre (fine arts). Not pictured Ciara Livingston (language arts).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Holbrook High School October Students of the Month
Holbrook High School August Students of the Month
Holbrook High School Students of the Month for February and March
Holbrook High School March Students of the Month
Holbrook High School October Students of the Month

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event