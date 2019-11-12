Holbrook High School Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced the October Students of the Month. Standing from left: Nadine Harvey (CTE), Jazzmine Gabadon-Agramont (social studies), Andres Aguilera (male scholar-athlete), Desirae Bain (science), Mayson Spencer (English), Journee Yazzie (Health) and Sequoia Morris (social studies). Seated from left: Laraina Sangster (CTE), Ciera Benally (CTE), Brendon Laird (CTE), Shaun Altsisi (NAVIT), Talyssa Larson (female scholar-athlete) and Mariah McIntyre (fine arts). Not pictured Ciara Livingston (language arts).