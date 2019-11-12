Around the Rez: week of Nov. 13

Save the Date: Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives forum Nov. 21-22 in Gallup

The Missing & Murdered Diné Relatives (MMDR) Working Group is proud to host the MMDR Forum #3 on November 21-22, 2019 at the RMCH Solarium in Gallup, NM.

The MMDR Working Group seeks continued actionable discussion on addressing the Navajo Nation’s efforts to bring our relatives home and provide justice to Navajo families. Areas of discussion include public testimony from families, New Mexico MMIWG Task Force, AMBER Alert, mental/behavioral health, natural resource extraction, LGBTQi2S, and elderly/disabled risk factors.

Through the leadership of 24th Navajo Nation Council member Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, the working group was created and is comprised of subject-matter experts from an array of Navajo programs, local sexual assault and domestic violence coalitions, and community members.

The group is tasked with developing a framework for a proposed MMDR data institute and to create a community action toolkit to empower Navajo communities to be proactive in coordination, mobilization, and awareness when a loved one goes missing.

More information is available by emailing navajommdr@gmail.com.

Homolovi Chapter of Arizona Archaeological Society talk Nov. 13 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society welcomes Richard Jenkinson Nov. 13, talking about “Rock Art of the Dinetah: Stories of Heroes and Healing.” The Navajo rock art of the Largo Canyon area was made recently enough that ethnography can aid in identification of much of the artwork. This talk will consider this Navajo rock art in relation to Navajo mythology and ceremonies. Even today, Navajos would immediately associate many of these rock art images with particular characters and stories in their mythology. Jenkinson will delineate these connections and tell a few stories along the way.

Regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St in Winslow; talks are free to the public. You can also join us and the speaker(s) for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab).

Youth conference on Kykotsmovi Nov. 29

A youth conference for ages 11-18 will take place Nov. 29 at the Peace Academic Center (formerly Hopi Mission) at Kykotsmovi from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available by calling (928) 737-6342.

Fitness expo Nov. 9 at Hopi Veterans Memorial Center

Fitness expo will take place Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center. More information is available by calling the Hopi Special Diabetes Program (928) 734-3432.