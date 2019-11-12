Arizona, Navajo president honor life of Navajo Police Sergeant Lamar Martin

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Heartfelt condolences and prayers were expressed as flags across the state were ordered flown at half-staff Nov. 5 to honor Navajo Police Sergeant Lamar Martin, who passed away Nov. 3 following a medical event that occurred Oct. 9.

“The memory and honor of Police Sergeant Lamar Martin will live on in our hearts forever. On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and colleagues,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who noted that he and Vice President Lizer would also issue a proclamation to order all flags on the Navajo Nation to be flown at half-staff in memory of Sergeant Martin. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Nov. 5.

Martin served with the Crownpoint Police District at the time of his passing. He served with the Navajo Police Department for 22 years.

“It’s a sad time for the entire Navajo Nation. To his family, we offer our thoughts and prayers for you and Sergeant Martin. Our police force has lost a truly honorable and distinguished person. Please take comfort in knowing that your loved one is now in the hands of our Creator,” Lizer said.

Martin was an honored and awarded U.S. Marine Corps and New Mexico Army National Guard veteran, who served in support of Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2009. He served as a Defensive Tactics Instructor, a General Instructor and a Field Training Officer, a member of the Strategic Reaction Team and was a consummate professional conducting his duties in the service of our Navajo people with the Navajo Police Department.

“During the time of mourning, our police family wants Sergeant Martin’s family to know that we are with you and stand ready to assist in any way. We ask for your prayers and support as we navigate this difficult time,” said Navajo Nation Police Chief Francisco.