Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, Nov. 10
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Free entrance to Grand Canyon National Park for Veterans Day

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Originally Published: November 8, 2019 8:28 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- The final fee-free day of the year is being held in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11. Visitors who arrive at Grand Canyon on Nov. 11 will be allowed to enter the park free of charge. Active duty members of the U.S. military and their dependents can also pick up a free annual pass using a current, valid military identification card.

The fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, guided tours or use of concessions. Visitors who plan to spend time in the park beyond Nov. 11 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay. Fee-free days for 2020 have not been announced yet.

Information provided by NPS

