OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Bulldogs fall to Snwowflake Lobos, likely ending playoff dreams

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 2:51 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Snowflake Lobos defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 34-6 Nov. 1 in Snowflake.

The winner of this game or the winner of the game between Blue Ridge and Payson is expected to be 3A East champion and a playoff team. Snowflake finished with an 8-2 record. Winslow finished 7-3.

Winslow was without Aiden Kisslingberry, an important player on both offense and defense. He suffered a broken hand in the Payson game.

The Lobos took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards on 14 plays to score on a one yard run by quarterback Ethan Ramage. Samuel Crockett converted for a 7-0 lead. They drove to threatening territory but lost a fumble and led 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

Winslow stopped another Snowflake opportunity by recovering a fumble at their seven yard line early in the second quarter.

Ramage scored his second touchdown of the game on a seven yard run. Crockett converted for a 14-0 lead. The drive was just 37 yards on seven plays with just 2:11 left in the half.

Snowflake got the ball again and missed a 24 yard field goal attempt as the half ended with Snowflake leading 14-0.

Snowflake scored on its first possession of the second half on a two yard run by Brig Turley. Crockett converted for a 21-0 lead with 9:11 left in the quarter.

The Lobos scored on a 26 yard run by Terren Green and Crockett converted for a 28-0 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter Brig Turley ran 33 yards to score. The conversion kick was blocked by Winslow’s Canyon Brimhall and the lead was 34-0 with 11:32 left to play.

Winslow got on the score board when Braedon Williams pecked up a Snowflake fumble and ran 15 yards for the touchdown. A two point conversion pass failed and the final score was Snowflake 34 Winslow 6.

Blue Ridge defeated Payson 19-16 in Payson, which may have left a tie for the 3A East Championship, necessitating a playoff.

Bulldogs fall to the Payson Longhorns

The Payson Longhorns defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 28-21 Oct. 25 in Winslow. Both teams went into the contest with 7-1 records, and as contenders for a playoff berth and possible 3A East Region Championship.

The victory improved Payson’s record to 8-1 and left Winslow with a 7-2 record.

Winslow traveled to Snowflake Nov. 1 to meet the Lobos who are 8-1 after their 24-14 win over Show Low at Show Low.

Payson had home game left against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets, who defeated the winless Holbrook Roadrunners 62-32 Oct. 25 at Holbrook.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Snowflake Lobos hand Winslow Bulldogs late loss, 23-0
Snowflake Lobos hand Bulldogs second loss of season
Winslow Bulldogs defeat Holbrook Roadrunners, improve chance for playoffs
Snowflake Lobos hand Winslow Bulldogs first defeat of the season
Another loss throws doubt on Bulldogs home field advantage in playoffs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event