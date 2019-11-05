Winslow Bulldogs fall to Snwowflake Lobos, likely ending playoff dreams

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Snowflake Lobos defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 34-6 Nov. 1 in Snowflake.

The winner of this game or the winner of the game between Blue Ridge and Payson is expected to be 3A East champion and a playoff team. Snowflake finished with an 8-2 record. Winslow finished 7-3.

Winslow was without Aiden Kisslingberry, an important player on both offense and defense. He suffered a broken hand in the Payson game.

The Lobos took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards on 14 plays to score on a one yard run by quarterback Ethan Ramage. Samuel Crockett converted for a 7-0 lead. They drove to threatening territory but lost a fumble and led 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

Winslow stopped another Snowflake opportunity by recovering a fumble at their seven yard line early in the second quarter.

Ramage scored his second touchdown of the game on a seven yard run. Crockett converted for a 14-0 lead. The drive was just 37 yards on seven plays with just 2:11 left in the half.

Snowflake got the ball again and missed a 24 yard field goal attempt as the half ended with Snowflake leading 14-0.

Snowflake scored on its first possession of the second half on a two yard run by Brig Turley. Crockett converted for a 21-0 lead with 9:11 left in the quarter.

The Lobos scored on a 26 yard run by Terren Green and Crockett converted for a 28-0 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter Brig Turley ran 33 yards to score. The conversion kick was blocked by Winslow’s Canyon Brimhall and the lead was 34-0 with 11:32 left to play.

Winslow got on the score board when Braedon Williams pecked up a Snowflake fumble and ran 15 yards for the touchdown. A two point conversion pass failed and the final score was Snowflake 34 Winslow 6.

Blue Ridge defeated Payson 19-16 in Payson, which may have left a tie for the 3A East Championship, necessitating a playoff.

Bulldogs fall to the Payson Longhorns

The Payson Longhorns defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 28-21 Oct. 25 in Winslow. Both teams went into the contest with 7-1 records, and as contenders for a playoff berth and possible 3A East Region Championship.

The victory improved Payson’s record to 8-1 and left Winslow with a 7-2 record.

Winslow traveled to Snowflake Nov. 1 to meet the Lobos who are 8-1 after their 24-14 win over Show Low at Show Low.

Payson had home game left against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets, who defeated the winless Holbrook Roadrunners 62-32 Oct. 25 at Holbrook.